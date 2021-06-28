Opinion / Columnists DUMA GQUBULE: SA relies on lockdown and austerity, with nothing to show for it We are proof there is no relationship between their severity and their success BL PREMIUM

While Europeans have been watching live football in 11 cities at packed stadiums in some venues, with many people not wearing masks, South Africans have been witnessing a terrifying third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, the epicentre of which is Gauteng.

A few minutes after the Holland-Czech Republic game in Budapest, which had a near capacity crowd of 53,000, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a new lockdown that will have a devastating effect on an economy that was already expected to have a GDP growth rate in 2021 far below the expected world average of 5.6%, according to the World Bank...