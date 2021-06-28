DUMA GQUBULE: SA relies on lockdown and austerity, with nothing to show for it
We are proof there is no relationship between their severity and their success
28 June 2021 - 13:54
While Europeans have been watching live football in 11 cities at packed stadiums in some venues, with many people not wearing masks, South Africans have been witnessing a terrifying third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, the epicentre of which is Gauteng.
A few minutes after the Holland-Czech Republic game in Budapest, which had a near capacity crowd of 53,000, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a new lockdown that will have a devastating effect on an economy that was already expected to have a GDP growth rate in 2021 far below the expected world average of 5.6%, according to the World Bank...
