ON THE MONEY
PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Reform is not a single event but a series of shifts
Is the government able to manage a process that demands more and more changes as it unfolds?
27 June 2021 - 16:13
As SA takes a tentative step out of the reform darkness into the light there has been rather too much seal clapping in response to the spate of announcements recently. Some perspective is instead required.
First, nothing has actually been “done” yet on each of these reforms...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now