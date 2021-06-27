Opinion / Columnists ON THE MONEY PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Reform is not a single event but a series of shifts Is the government able to manage a process that demands more and more changes as it unfolds? BL PREMIUM

As SA takes a tentative step out of the reform darkness into the light there has been rather too much seal clapping in response to the spate of announcements recently. Some perspective is instead required.

First, nothing has actually been “done” yet on each of these reforms...