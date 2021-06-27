Opinion / Columnists DESNÉ MASIE: Hopeless health secretary Hancock finally resigns over office affair The chumocracy means health minister Matt Hancock might even have survived after previous indiscretions BL PREMIUM

Boris Johnson’s government may be a barely competent chumocracy, but I can assure you that if you’re a journalist covering UK politics it is the gift that keeps on giving.

There I was on Friday morning, wondering what on earth I was going to write this column about. (Anything but Covid!) Then my news alerts started pinging like crazy. The health secretary had been caught on CCTV in a passionate kiss with his adviser and old university friend Gina Coladangelo at 3pm in early May in the health department offices...