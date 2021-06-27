Opinion / Columnists AYABONGA CAWE: Imtiaz Sooliman’s warning a bellwether for Gauteng’s dire Covid-19 state BL PREMIUM

When Imtiaz Sooliman says we are in trouble in Gauteng, we would probably want to listen.

His organisation, Gift of the Givers, has received overwhelming requests for oxygen concentrators and oxygen cylinders, and queries on the availability of beds at hospitals. When they are not finding water for municipalities and hospitals, Sooliman and his troopers have also become the trusted contact point for many in a context of deep misinformation, mistrust and suspicion...