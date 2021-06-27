AYABONGA CAWE: Imtiaz Sooliman’s warning a bellwether for Gauteng’s dire Covid-19 state
27 June 2021 - 16:51
When Imtiaz Sooliman says we are in trouble in Gauteng, we would probably want to listen.
His organisation, Gift of the Givers, has received overwhelming requests for oxygen concentrators and oxygen cylinders, and queries on the availability of beds at hospitals. When they are not finding water for municipalities and hospitals, Sooliman and his troopers have also become the trusted contact point for many in a context of deep misinformation, mistrust and suspicion...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now