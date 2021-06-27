Opinion / Columnists ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: A new gatekeeper for the digital age BL PREMIUM

With the full arrival of the Protection of Personal Information Act, South African companies are suddenly faced with severe consequences if they don't protect customer data adequately.

A breach can result in up to 10 years' imprisonment and a R10m fine. While these penalties would apply to extreme situations, they do a great job of concentrating the executive mind. The problem is that many believe that mere password protection of systems and data will keep them safe. Yet it has been shown again and again that a skilled hacker or fraudster can find many technical and "social engineering" ways to crack password protection...