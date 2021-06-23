Opinion / Columnists STEVEN KUO: Let’s not miss the boat offered by rival infrastructure initiatives Africa should be ready to grab opportunities after the US announces its alternative to China’s Belt and Road BL PREMIUM

A reader recognised me a while back in Durban and said he liked my articles as they have an optimistic outlook. I try to find positive, hopefully business-relevant angles on international affairs on issues I write about. It’s not being an optimist; I would prefer to see myself as a realist who sees opportunities when they present themselves.

Successful businesspeople and entrepreneurs make lemonade when life gives them lemons, and this is what we ought to do in SA and in the rest of Africa. It appears SA businesspeople, especially those related to finance and infrastructure, might be able to make quite a lot of lemonade...