PETER BRUCE: Advice to newspaper bosses: avoid the media
Tshepo Mahloele, chairman of Arena Holdings, is being challenged by critics about all sorts of issues

If I ever had the chance to advise a rich businessman about to buy a newspaper company, I would tell him to stop. Newspapers are best run by publishers in moth-eaten jerseys and smudged glasses.

This is no place for a gentleman, I would say. The people inside this building are an ungracious mob. They’ll hate you merely for paying them on time...