Opinion / Columnists STREET DOGS: Rumour in the dock after stocks found dead From fundamentals and technical factors, to market sentiment and commentators — the culprit is easily identifiable

Stocks were found dead. But who’d done it? Sherlock Holmes was called in. He had four suspects, but he wasn’t sure which one was the culprit.

Was it fundamentals? “But surely they couldn’t have done it, Sherlock,” argued Watson. “They’re usually so timid: they seldom provide new insights, and in fact often consist of little more than anticipated earnings and analysts’ consensus.” ..