CHRIS GILMOUR: So long to live financial presentations, and thanks for the beer

Until the Sars-CoV-2 pandemic struck in 2020, JSE-listed companies’ preferred method of communicating their interim and final results was presentations to a live audience with a virtual offering in the form of a webcast accompanying it.

The live presentation was always first prize, as the audience got up close and personal with the presenters and were able to mingle with top management afterwards, sometimes over a refreshing beverage or two and some snacks and canapés. But the arrival of the pandemic put a swift end to all that and since March last year, all corporate presentations to the investment community have been virtual. There is no indication if or when live presentations will return...