TOM EATON: Coming soon — good, old-fashioned property porn
How does a new generation of estate agents in Jozi up its game to sell an unsellable city?
21 June 2021 - 18:16
I admit it freely; 15 years ago I was a sucker for property porn.
Whether it was escapist fantasy like the BBC’s Grand Designs, in which relatable Poms got into crippling debt to transform barns and churches and caves into homes that looked like a public library in Stockholm, or cheap and nasty little shows about “flipping” flatlets for a quick buck, I was there, popcorn in my fist and stars in my eyes...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now