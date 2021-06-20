Opinion / Columnists LUKANYO MNYANDA: Fed fumble shows Reserve Bank the benefit of letting some crises go to waste I BL PREMIUM

The last time the US Federal Reserve made hawkish noises about inflation and economic prospects it quickly changed its mind, sparking debate about what motivated the dramatic reversal.

Was it then-president Donald Trump’s outbursts, or markets that had got addicted to a diet of ultra-loose monetary policy?..