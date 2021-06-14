Opinion / Columnists TOM EATON: The brave new world of the reformed and shrinking SA state Unshackling of private power generation prompts profiteering cadres to google: what is electricity? BL PREMIUM

The pawning of SAA and Cyril Ramaphosa’s flinging of Gwede Mantashe under a 100MW bus have both been hailed as important steps, in the way adults applaud a toddler for staggering forward without falling on its face.

Then again, perhaps this is an unfair comparison. Toddlers only take a year or two to learn to walk, while the ANC has spent the last decade deciding that walking is counterrevolutionary and that it’s much more sensible to saw off your own legs at the knee and then blame the media for the ensuing blood loss...