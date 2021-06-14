Opinion / Columnists NEVA MAKGETLA: Government hurtling towards the farce of ignoring history again BL PREMIUM

In the early 2000s, SA’s graveyards had rows of new graves. From 2005 to 2008, 600,000 people died a year, almost twice as many as a decade earlier. Then the number began to fall, dropping below 450,000 by 2019. The reason? SA finally followed the science on HIV and rolled out antiretrovirals on a mass scale.

The HIV pandemic should have taught policymakers that pandemics don’t go away if you ignore them. They just get worse. Yet now, as a third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic threatens, the government is again walking away from scientific advice, avoiding the restrictions on social gatherings and alcohol sales needed to curb the pandemic...