LUKANYO MNYANDA: Ramaphosa has unreliable partners everywhere as Brexit disputes overshadow G7 vaccine message
We will know soon enough whether there is new momentum in the reform agenda in SA
13 June 2021 - 19:51
After the big announcements on energy reform and the effective privatisation of SAA, the question that still lingers is whether this is a mark of new momentum in the reform agenda or a false dawn. The answers will be clear soon enough.
It’s hard to be optimistic when the minister of mineral resources & energy, who is supposed to drive President Cyril Ramaphosa’s potentially transformative plan to allow companies to generate more of their own electricity, admitted he wasn’t keen on it. His arm had to be twisted, Gwede Mantashe told the media, immediately raising questions about whether his department can be trusted to push it through...
