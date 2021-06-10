Opinion / Columnists SHANE WATKINS: Why All Weather Capital is buying shares in coal mining Investing in Thungela Resources makes sense because demand is unlikely to decline BL PREMIUM

All Weather Capital strives to be a leader in responsible investing, and environmental, social and governance (ESG) analysis is deeply embedded in our investment process.

So you would think it odd that we at All Weather Capital are buying shares in Thungela Resources, the coal mining operation recently spun out of Anglo American. After all, coal is about as bad as you can get when it comes to highly polluting carbon assets...