SHANE WATKINS: Why All Weather Capital is buying shares in coal mining
Investing in Thungela Resources makes sense because demand is unlikely to decline
10 June 2021 - 16:31
All Weather Capital strives to be a leader in responsible investing, and environmental, social and governance (ESG) analysis is deeply embedded in our investment process.
So you would think it odd that we at All Weather Capital are buying shares in Thungela Resources, the coal mining operation recently spun out of Anglo American. After all, coal is about as bad as you can get when it comes to highly polluting carbon assets...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now