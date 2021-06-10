Opinion / Columnists KEVIN MCCALLUM: To knee or not to knee That sense of being uncomfortable, that need to be seen to be doing something and nothing at the same time, makes me uncomfortable BL PREMIUM

On Thursday afternoon, as South Africans fretted about whether the next stage of load-shedding will be two, three, four or, hopefully, an “exit stage left” for those still-dodgy Eskom officials fighting the bad fight, far too many of our country folk were getting themselves into a lather about a show of power of another kind in a country far, far away.

The power of the knee and the raised fist, either on their own or a combination of the two, can make grown men and women (also either on their own or a combination of the two) quiver with rage, to fall on bended knees and plead to their gods to strike down with fury those who dare to, er, take the knee against racism. ..