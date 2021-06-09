STREET DOGS: The best investment: reading
09 June 2021 - 15:14
In order to be a good investor, you must actually read […] If you’ve been putting off reading books until after you’re wealthy and you have plenty of time, I think you’re getting it exactly wrong.
Reading books is a way for you to communicate with and learn from the best thinkers that are writing today and that have ever lived. Reading is a time machine that allows you to acquire wisdom from the past and to analyse and imagine another person’s vision of the future. — Joshua Rogers..
