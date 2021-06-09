Opinion / Columnists PETER BRUCE: To be crisp, we did put all our vaccine eggs in one basket The health department failed to procure enough shots and isn’t properly using what supply it did secure BL PREMIUM

Health minister Zweli Mkhize is on special leave. I doubt he will quickly return to politics but even if he was unaware of the R150m transferred by the department of health to the PR company owned by friends (possible), and even if he didn’t know they had passed on a few of those shekels to his son (possible), the whole affair makes him look incompetent and dishonest.

And even though Mkhize conducted himself well at the outset of the coronavirus epidemic, he was caught napping on the acquisition of vaccines and is easily the person most responsible for the fact that we have an extremely poor rollout under way. It will not get worse without him...