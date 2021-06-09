Opinion / Columnists MARK BARNES: Hurry up, the future can’t wait much longer We need to walk bravely into the savage injustices, stop them and present an alternative — before our society falls into an abyss BL PREMIUM

However far away the harsh reality might be from the homes and daily lives of the readers of this newspaper (or not), it is becoming ominously present and increasingly obvious that we are in a state of decay, moving towards collapse and anarchy.

We’re not there yet, but we are already beyond the obvious measures and observations of inequality — like wealth and poverty — and into the realm of the vivid consequences that such a state can inflict on civil society. ..