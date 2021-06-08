Opinion / Columnists KATE THOMPSON DAVY: Apple’s software update shows Cook betting on privacy and digital living The company has not failed to keep people loyal and in the fold BL PREMIUM

Generally speaking, software reveals and announcements tend to make less of a splash than hardware launches, at least in terms of consumer news reach. A glossy new smartphone or laptop model is just so appealing and accessible. The product images are clear and punchy, and the reporting on upgrades easy to follow at a glance. They lend themselves to hype and hyperbole, as well as light-pole posters and tweets: “This phone has 17 camera lenses!” “Now made of unicorn tears!” “Thin enough to shave with.” “The xphinitee ultra XXL — in dragon-scale black!”

If there is an exception to this, it’s Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). What Apple has done quite well for decades is cultivate a loyal customer base who care about its every ware — hard or soft. Actually, that’s like saying Covid-19 was “quite” disruptive. Still, WWDC has always been more about software, making it a must-watch for tech journos and developers, but not really for the authorised seller partners and Jo...