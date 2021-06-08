Opinion / Columnists JOHAN STEYN: Artificial intelligence has a place in the dusty streets of rural SA BL PREMIUM

Numerous articles, opinion pieces and books are published daily about the future of work and the world the smart technology era is creating. Many of these are written by academics and clever people who work for large technology companies. As a technologist, I am always keen to read these pieces to stay current in my understanding of where technology is taking the human race.

On the one hand, I am filled with hope for humanity as technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) can usher in a new era of longevity, health, the creation of new jobs and social equality. But on the other hand, I am filled with horror considering the dark side of what this technology could bring to humanity. Think of the weaponisation of AI, deep fakes where your identity, image and voice is recreated for cynical purposes, and the theft and harmful use of your personal data (all already a reality)...