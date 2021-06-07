Opinion / Columnists STREET DOGS: Root causes of poor investor performance Investors are deceived by Wall Street hype BL PREMIUM

As long as Wall Street has a vested interest in lots of transactions and busy portfolios, investors will continue to latch on to the hype and hysteria of Wall Street, perpetuating the misconception that by carefully reviewing market trends, diligently studying mutual fund tables, religiously researching global economies and closely watching interest rates, anyone and everyone can own a successful portfolio. I know of no other industry in which so many self-proclaimed experts try so hard to convince us that they are wildly successful at that which they so miserably fail. — Bill Schultheis.

Salespeople will regale you with fascinating stories about how certain exotic investments such as hedge funds, commodities, private equity, or venture capital can make you rich, even quickly. Do not listen. — Burton Malkiel & Charles Ellis...