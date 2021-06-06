Opinion / Columnists MICHAEL MORRIS: Racism is more of a problem for politicians than citizens Poll reveals 56% of black respondents find unemployment the most serious problem BL PREMIUM

Could it be that the most racist thing in SA in 2021 is the energy squandered on calling out “racism” at the expense of finding solutions to the hardships suffered by the country’s jobless millions?

I take my cue from listeners who called in to a radio discussion on whether Eskom CEO André de Ruyter was “racist” in dealing with what 702 host Clement Manyathela pointedly summed up as “the rot that has been plaguing Eskom for the longest time”...