LUKANYO MNYANDA: Arsene Ramaphosa’s team keeps him in the lower leagues
President’s cabinet plays with the handbrake on while the rest of the world moves ahead
06 June 2021 - 16:04
About a day after the release of yet another dreadful set of employment data and a spate of headlines reflecting SA’s dire situation, a colleague and I were discussing President Cyril Ramaphosa and his style of governance.
It was the day before his get-together with journalists in Cape Town, something that actually resembled a “family meeting” in that there was at least some interaction instead of one person issuing diktats that others are meant to follow. Discussing the stop-start approach to policymaking, I said to my colleague that Ramaphosa is beginning to remind me of Arsene Wenger...
