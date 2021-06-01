STREET DOGS: Warren Buffett makes case against stock picking
Berkshire Hathaway CEO warns new entrants against investing in individual stocks
01 June 2021 - 18:57
At the last Berkshire Hathaway annual shareholder meeting, Warren Buffett again warned against investing in individual stocks, as he did not think “the average person can pick stocks”.
“I would like particularly new entrants to the stock market to ponder just a bit before they try and do 30 or 40 trades a day in order to profit from what looks like a very easy game,” he went on to say...
