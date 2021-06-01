Opinion / Columnists ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: World needs to create a new Bretton Woods system Agreement over a new structure could go a long way towards a more stable and more just future BL PREMIUM

Against my better judgment I bought a few books last week. Books can be expensive, a luxury for a struggling writer. Among the titles I bought was The Future is Asian: Global Order in the Twenty-First Century by Parag Khanna.

Then, at the weekend I read a story about former Australian prime minister Kevin Rudd appealing for countries to unite against China’s growing economic and geopolitical coercion or risk being singled out and punished by Beijing...