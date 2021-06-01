CHRIS GILMOUR: Strategic acquisitions make Afrimat the leader of the pack
While the mid-tier mining company’s Heps have risen by eight times since 2010 its competitors have regressed
01 June 2021 - 16:39
Two aspects should be considered when analysing Afrimat:
Its classification as a construction company is misleading as it is more a mid-tier mining company with some construction-orientated adjuncts. Most of its growth has come through acquisitions, not organic growth. Analysts usually view this type of growth with suspicion as it is often unsustainable...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now