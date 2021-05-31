Opinion / Columnists STREET DOGS: Starting young is not a condition for successful trading Many ‘market wizards’ pursued different careers and only later ended up as traders BL PREMIUM

When you read that Hetty Green opened her first bank account at eight and received much of her education reading the financial pages to her near-blind grandfather; that Warren Buffett did his first trade at 14, as did the “Boy Plunger”, Jesse Livermore, you start to wonder if there’s any hope for those of us who were struggling with our homework at that age.

But then you find out that George Soros worked as a railway porter and sold fancy goods at seaside souvenir shops while studying philosophy at the London School of Economics. John Neff started his investment career only after completing a stint in the navy and having been employed as a shoe salesman...