NEVA MAKGETLA: Fragmented state oversight is holding up the energy transition
An incoherent system cannot drive a coherent strategy
31 May 2021 - 14:24
At Musina Makhado in Limpopo plans are rolling ahead for a 3.5GW coal power plant — equal to over 5% of all existing electricity capacity.
The government is also trying to resuscitate two smaller private coal plants that already failed once because the investors all withdrew. And it is maintaining regulations that make it harder for businesses and households to generate renewable electricity for their own use...
