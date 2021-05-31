Opinion / Columnists CAROL PATON: A silent pandemic that could last a lifetime The disruption to education might never be remedied BL PREMIUM

It is tragic that the great majority of SA children are not back at school full-time. Most of us who are comfortably middle class will be unaware of the damage that is being done, with suburban public and private schools having long negotiated their way around the Covid-19 pandemic.

But out there in the wider SA 85% of children have entered their second year of disrupted schooling. Public schools first closed in March 2020. In June, with the exception of matric, pupils returned on a part-time basis, attending school between one and three days a week. This is still the case...