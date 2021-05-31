CAROL PATON: A silent pandemic that could last a lifetime
The disruption to education might never be remedied
31 May 2021 - 16:03
It is tragic that the great majority of SA children are not back at school full-time. Most of us who are comfortably middle class will be unaware of the damage that is being done, with suburban public and private schools having long negotiated their way around the Covid-19 pandemic.
But out there in the wider SA 85% of children have entered their second year of disrupted schooling. Public schools first closed in March 2020. In June, with the exception of matric, pupils returned on a part-time basis, attending school between one and three days a week. This is still the case...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now