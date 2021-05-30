Opinion / Columnists DESNÉ MASIE: Bounce-back Boris strikes again BL PREMIUM

It was a big week for the prime minister in the nerve-racking game of Westminster Snakes & Ladders. Boris Johnson rounded off a busy few days by marrying his fiancée, Carrie Symonds, aka Princess Nut-Nut, at Westminster Cathedral on Saturday. Congratulations to the ostensibly happy couple.

It is not only the wedding they will be celebrating. On Friday a report by Christopher Geidt on Symonds and Johnson’s controversially lavish spending on the refurbishment of their official Downing Street flat, without knowing how it would be paid for, was deemed to be “unwise” but not “improper”. Geidt was satisfied that while there were failings by officials, there were no conflicts of interest that breached the ministerial code. ..