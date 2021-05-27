STEPHEN CRANSTON: Listed asset managers are on top of their game despite different approaches
Coronation has no investment professionals outside its Cape Town office while Ninety One has marketers on every continent except Antarctica
27 May 2021 - 16:38
Within five days SA’s two listed full service asset managers announced their financial results. And if you took them as a snapshot you would think Coronation is by some way the more successful, with earnings per share (EPS) up 36% while Ninety One’s EPS increased just 6%.
Coronation has thumped Ninety One in the Alexander Forbes Large Manager Watch, which measures institutional balanced funds. Over one year Coronation’s 32.9% return compared with its rival’s 23.3%. Coronation is also top of that survey over five and 10 years...
