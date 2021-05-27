Opinion / Columnists NDINAVHUSHAVHELO RABALI: Talk of a commodities supercycle is fanciful Commodity investors beware, the duration of the recent upswing is unlikely to last a decade BL PREMIUM

The CRB index, which measures the average price of agricultural, industrial, energy and precious metal commodities, is up by roughly 50% over the past 12 months. As the global economy reopened, inventory constraints pushed commodity prices higher, owing primarily to increased stockpiling by China.

Simultaneously, supply was hard hit by Covid-19 related restrictions. This temporary imbalance in supply-demand and the anticipated increase in infrastructure investment by big governments such as the US fuelled talk that we are entering into a commodities price supercycle. This thinking may be far-fetched considering the definition of a supercycle, as well as the factors that trigger it...