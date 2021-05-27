Opinion / Columnists KEVIN MCCALLUM: There are more FASQs (frequently asked stupid questions) than answers Naomi Osaka refuses to do press conferences, for the sake of her mental health, and she has a point BL PREMIUM

Some years ago a well-known international player who was on the cusp of retiring asked me how I didn’t get bored with attending pre- and postmatch media conferences. Oh, but I did get bored. They got in the way of writing about the game. They were not my most fun part of the sportswriting gig. I had to go to them, though.

My bosses told me to. It was part of the job. We went in case someone said something worthy or catchy, which happened every now and then, but not nearly as often as you hoped...