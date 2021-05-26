Opinion / Columnists STEVEN KUO: It’s complicated for South Korea as US and China square off Republic is torn between standing with the Biden administration on Taiwan and maintaining good relations with Beijing BL PREMIUM

The Facebook relationship status page of South Korean President Moon Jae-in, who has just returned from Washington after a summit with Joe Biden, must surely state: it’s complicated.

The first foreign leader to visit the White House after Biden took office was Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide, reflecting the importance of the region for the Biden administration — more precisely China-US competition in the Indo-Pacific. Moon was second in line, an indication that the country he represents is also considered vital to Biden’s international relations...