STEVEN KUO: It’s complicated for South Korea as US and China square off
Republic is torn between standing with the Biden administration on Taiwan and maintaining good relations with Beijing
26 May 2021 - 14:44
The Facebook relationship status page of South Korean President Moon Jae-in, who has just returned from Washington after a summit with Joe Biden, must surely state: it’s complicated.
The first foreign leader to visit the White House after Biden took office was Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide, reflecting the importance of the region for the Biden administration — more precisely China-US competition in the Indo-Pacific. Moon was second in line, an indication that the country he represents is also considered vital to Biden’s international relations...
