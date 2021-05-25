Opinion / Columnists STREET DOGS: Low valuations of sound firms top list of factors in long-term investing Returns will be good if approach is applied sensibly instead of trying to peer into the future BL PREMIUM

From Oldfield Partners Q1 letter:

Our mantra is that we invest in companies with essentially sound businesses at low valuations. We do not like high price earnings or cash flow ratios, and we do not like peering too far into the future when we regard all forecasting as suspect. We could try to peer into the future, and we could be less demanding about valuations. We might succeed. But we feel the overwhelming likelihood is that we would not. However much knowledge and intelligence we could bring to analysis of a company valued at 20 or 30 times sales, we would not be competent to decide whether at that price future returns would justify investment. ..