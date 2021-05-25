Opinion / Columnists MNINAWA NTLOKO: No surprise as howling hooligans at Downs go unpunished again Their taunting of former coach Pitso Mosimane was so brazen that one wonders why club owner Motsepe has never dealt with the issue BL PREMIUM

Patrice Motsepe’s patience with the thugs who have continued to perpetuate acts of hooliganism in the name of Mamelodi Sundowns for several years is truly puzzling.

These mouth breathers have happily terrorised a succession of coaches for several years and very little has been done by the club to deal with the wannabe tyrants...