MAMOKETE LIJANE: Behind the doom and gloom is a country worth fighting for
A drive through SA reveals the realities of inequality and injustice, and it is up to us to help bring about change

When I get the chance, I get off the freeway and drive through SA slowly. I don’t worry about where I am going or how long it will take to get there. I turn off the routes recommended by the GPS and see where I turn up. I try to be present on the drive instead of focusing on what comes next. Driving through SA offers you a chance to commune with the place. It becomes more yours, and you in turn become more South African.

Instead of driving from Durban on the N3 this weekend, I decided to drive up the north coast, cut across the small towns in Zululand into Mpumalanga and through to Gauteng. I saw signs to places such as Nkandla and Ulundi, names familiar from history class and contemporary SA news, and felt a deep connection with the countryside, though I had never been in this part of the country before...