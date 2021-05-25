Opinion / Columnists CHRIS GILMOUR: Heineken will have to cough up for Remgro to sell Distell The brewing behemoth may be prepared to pay a premium to take on archenemy AB InBev properly for the first time in SA BL PREMIUM

Superficially, Heineken’s courting of Distell makes little immediate sense. Heineken is the world’s second-largest brewer behind AB InBev, while Distell is a wines, spirits and ready-to-drink (RTD) supplier and distributor with operations mainly in SA but also some whisky interests in Scotland.

Distell’s main attraction to the brewing behemoth probably lies in its distribution capabilities in SA. But Distell is a highly prized part of the Remgro empire and prising it away from the group will be very expensive. Heineken must realise this and may be prepared to pay up to take on its arch-enemy AB InBev properly for the first time in SA. ..