STREET DOGS: Lessons from two simple investments Warren Buffett says you do not have to be an expert to achieve satisfactory investment returns

In a 2016 Street Dogs submission we told of two small investments Warren Buffett had made some time previously. The first was a 16ha farm he bought for $280,000, much less than what a failed bank had lent against the farm years before. What did he know about the farm? It had no downside and potentially substantial upside, with the occasional bad crop.

“Now, years later, the farm has tripled its earnings and is worth five times or more than what I paid,” says Buffett, who admits still knowing nothing about farming...