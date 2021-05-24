NEIL MANTHORP: Not much reconciliation in the offing at cricket’s TRC
Hearings on racial prejudice in the current climate risk dissolving into a litigious, mudslinging brawl
24 May 2021 - 18:28
Cricket SA just wouldn’t be the same without something vexing the organisation. For every troubled two steps forward over the past six months there has been an equally painful one backwards. The latest has the potential to be the most painful of all, financially as well as emotionally.
The Cricket SA interim board’s decision to postpone its social justice and nation-building hearings at the 11th hour has been interpreted by some as being a result of alleged perpetrators of bias and injustice running scared from the consequences of their actions. ..
