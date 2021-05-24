Opinion / Columnists JONATHAN COOK: Climbing a mountain is an apt analogy for growing a business BL PREMIUM

Starting and growing a business is like climbing a mountain, says Zakhele Mkhize. He featured in this column some weeks ago as the founder of Entsika and the Entsika Foundation.

Zakhele has been climbing the tallest peaks in seven continents, and last year would have tackled Everest had the Covid-19 lockdown not intervened. Mountains require preparation. Zakhele tackled the mountains in order of elevation and strangeness of terrain to prepare for the word’s tallest. The snow on Kilimanjaro (5,149m) was scary and then fun. And it prepared him for the much stranger icy terrain of Mount Vinson in the Antarctic (4,892m) and Mount Elbrus in Russia (5,642m)...