CAROL PATON: Gwede Mantashe stands exposed as knives are drawn
His duplicity and stubbornness are behind the public response to his mysterious ‘survey’ of 10,000 people
24 May 2021 - 14:30
Mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe upped the ante on the controversial question of self-generation last week when he told MPs in his budget vote speech that his department had done a survey of 10,000 people and ascertained that he was indeed correct to place a 10MW cap on unlicensed energy projects.
This will make it humiliating for him when he is forced to walk it back, which is looking increasingly likely as opposition from business, labour, the presidency and some quarters of the ANC mounts against him, insisting that the cap must be far higher...
