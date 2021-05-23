Opinion / Columnists LUKANYO MNYANDA: Nobody is safe until we are all safe, so global solidarity is vital Barring others from your country can work only so far, for the history of humanity is one of movement and immigration BL PREMIUM

In the race between Covid-19 and vaccines, SA has finally got off the starting blocks after months of frustration.

Further away, Germany is banning travellers from the UK, highlighting another problem that won’t be fixed by the feel-good factor of getting jabs in the arms of one’s own population. ..