ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: The lady sings the blues
23 May 2021 - 16:51
African-American Tony-winning director George C. Wolfe’s $20m adaptation of black playwright August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom won Chadwick Boseman a posthumous Golden Globe, but failed to win either him nor the equally brilliant Viola Davis an Oscar at last month’s awards in Tinseltown.
In the age of Covid this movie was released on Netflix in December 2020, and has garnered rave reviews...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now