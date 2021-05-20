Opinion / Columnists STREET DOGS: A problem with AI is it doesn’t know what it doesn’t know AI is great for computation and arithmetic but seems to lack humility, imagination and humour BL PREMIUM

As the technology advances, we might soon cross some threshold beyond which using AI requires a leap of faith. Sure, we humans can’t always truly explain our thought processes either, but we find ways to intuitively trust and gauge people. Will that also be possible with machines that think differently from the way a human would? — Will Knight.

One of the things that I wonder about is how we’ll be able to teach a machine to know what it doesn’t know that it might need to know in order to address a particular issue productively and insightfully. This is a huge problem for human beings. It takes a while for us to learn to solve problems, and then it takes even longer for us to realise what we don’t know that we would need to know to solve a particular problem. ..