Opinion / Columnists KEVIN MCCALLUM: Woofs aside, a hit of pure, uncut Liverpool That goal by Alisson Becker in the 95th minute is a moment that will live forever BL PREMIUM

I didn’t say a word when Alisson Becker scored that header in the 95th minute to give Liverpool the winner on Sunday evening. I’d said too much in the build up to it. It had been a Liverpool performance that has been typical of them in the second half of this weird season.

I’d said a lot about the centre backs and how wonky they looked at times, about how we had dominated possession and shots at goal, but could not score, about how Sadio Mane is having a wobble in form. I’d said a lot and I’d said it loudly. I’d been told to shut up by the wife. The dogs were cowering in the bedroom, apparently. ..