BRIAN KANTOR: Metal prices are still our leading economic indicator
Prices in London are up 30%, which bodes well for SA
20 May 2021 - 14:02
Inflation is busting out. The dollar prices of industrial metals traded in London are up 30% and commodity prices are up 20% this year. Very helpful for SA. These higher prices do not cause inflation — they are inflation. Too much money chasing too few goods is the obvious explanation. Rising prices and interest rates will absorb excess holdings of cash and slow down spending and growth. ..
