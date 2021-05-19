PETER BRUCE: Skewed orbits: Planet Patel and Planet Mantashe
The trade minister wants to limit imports, the energy minister wants to keep gas to fund the ANC – neither plan works
19 May 2021 - 19:45
If Ebrahim Patel could only have his job and also Gwede Mantashe’s and Pravin Gordhan’s, he’d finally be happy. The minister merely of trade, industry & competition really needs to also run the mining and electricity industries, and state-owned companies — especially Eskom.
That way, as he presented his ambitious departmental budget in parliament this week, he might stand a chance of enforcing, as he put it, “a whole-of-government approach” to “speed up economic recovery and ‘build back better’”...
