NICOLE FRITZ: Been there, done that, long before Zim tried it out

“The time has come also to look at the transformation of the judiciary — have we really succeeded as a country to transform the judiciary?”

That question was not, surprisingly, one that found itself put to candidates for judicial appointment at the most recent round of Judicial Service Commission (JSC) interviews. Rather it was a question asked by Zimbabwean justice, legal & parliamentary affairs minister Ziyambi Ziyambi over the weekend in response to a ruling by the Zimbabwe high court setting aside and declaring invalid a purported constitutional amendment that would have extended the chief justice’s tenure by a further five years, beyond the mandated retirement age of 70...