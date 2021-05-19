NICOLE FRITZ: Been there, done that, long before Zim tried it out
19 May 2021 - 17:19
“The time has come also to look at the transformation of the judiciary — have we really succeeded as a country to transform the judiciary?”
That question was not, surprisingly, one that found itself put to candidates for judicial appointment at the most recent round of Judicial Service Commission (JSC) interviews. Rather it was a question asked by Zimbabwean justice, legal & parliamentary affairs minister Ziyambi Ziyambi over the weekend in response to a ruling by the Zimbabwe high court setting aside and declaring invalid a purported constitutional amendment that would have extended the chief justice’s tenure by a further five years, beyond the mandated retirement age of 70...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now